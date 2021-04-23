Ready to Provide Support: French Prez Macron to India on COVID

As India battles a crisis amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, coupled with lack of oxygen, shortage of beds and medicines across states, France President Emmanuel Macron has reached out to the country, assuring all possible support.
“I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support (sic),” he said, as per a tweet on Friday, 23 April, by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.
India on Friday reported 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
As many as 2,263 COVID fatalities and 1,93,279 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,62,63,695 with 24,28,616 active patients and 1,86,920 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,36,48,159.
