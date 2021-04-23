Ready to Provide Support: French Prez Macron to India on COVID

As India battles a crisis amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, coupled with lack of oxygen, shortage of beds and medicines across states, France President Emmanuel Macron has reached out to the country, assuring all possible support.

“I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support (sic),” he said, as per a tweet on Friday, 23 April, by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.