ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 4.2 Cr of Ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, Kin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 16 July, said it has attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 4.20 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a corruption case, news agency ANI reported.

"The attached assets are in the form of one residential flat valued at Rs 1.54 crore, located at Worli, Mumbai, and 25 land parcels of book value Rs 2.67 crore, located at Dhutum village in Uran, Raigarh district of Maharashtra," the probe agency was quoted as saying.