ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 4.2 Cr of Ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, Kin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 16 July, said it has attached immovable assets to the tune of Rs 4.20 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a corruption case, news agency ANI reported.
"The attached assets are in the form of one residential flat valued at Rs 1.54 crore, located at Worli, Mumbai, and 25 land parcels of book value Rs 2.67 crore, located at Dhutum village in Uran, Raigarh district of Maharashtra," the probe agency was quoted as saying.
The ED is probing a criminal case under PMLA related to an alleged bribery-cum-extortion racket that had led to Deshmukh's resignation as Maharashtra home minister in April this year.
Earlier in July, Deshmukh had moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from any coercive action in the case of money laundering. The probe agency has issued summons to the leader multiple times to appear before it. In a letter to ED on 5 July, Deshmukh had said the probe was "not transparent".
“A series of events has given rise to apprehensions in my mind that neither procedure of law is being followed nor any objective investigations are being carried out,” Deshmukh had written.
