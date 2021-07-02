After Maharashtra Governor's Letter, Thackeray Pens Polite Rebuff

The chief minister wrote that the decision to hold a brief two-day Monsoon Session was taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Legislature, taking into consideration the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and experts' advice on the same, reported IANS.

Similarly, he said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was keen to hold the election for the post of Speaker, which has been lying vacant since February 2021, but it could not be done on account of the pandemic. He also pointed out that the speaker's duties are being handled by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, under whose leadership, the budget session was also completed recently.

Therefore, without the Speaker, no constitutional problem has come up so far, Thackeray pointed out. Moreover, he wrote that all the members are required to be present during the election of the speaker, and in view of the pandemic, the speaker's election will be called only after completing all the procedures.