'Investigation Not Transparent': Anil Deshmukh Writes to ED

Informing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of having moved the Supreme Court, challenging the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against him, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a letter to the probe agency on Monday, 5 July, said that the probe is "not transparent".

“A series of events has given rise to apprehensions in my mind that neither procedure of law is being followed nor any objective investigations are being carried out,” Deshmukh wrote.