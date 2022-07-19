ED Arrests Ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE Phone Tapping Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 19 July, arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged tapping of phones of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested after more than seven hours of interrogation, news agency PTI reported.

Pandey was also questioned by the ED on Monday in connection with the case. This comes after former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested last week by the central agency.