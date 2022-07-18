Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s Company Snooped on 91 NSE Employees: ED

Pandey was on 5 July questioned by the ED in a different case relating to the alleged NSE colocation scam case.

According to the ED officials, although Pandey was not associated with iSec Services, when it was incorporated in 2001, he was running the company all along.

"Almost all correspondence between iSec and top officials of NSE are through Pandey's email," a ED official said.

Pandey quit as the director of the company in 2006, after which his mother Santosh and son Armaan took over as its directors.

A 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Pandey retired from service on 30 June. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as acting Maharashtra director general of police (DGP).