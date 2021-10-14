Energy Agency Warns of Uncertainty for Coal Sector Amid India’s Power Crisis

As India tries to increase its coal stocks in coal-fired power plants, in the face of a potential energy crisis, a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) titled, ‘World Energy Outlook 2021’ has warned that there are major uncertainties for the coal sector.

The report reads, “The coal industry, led by state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL), is charged with raising output. But ambitious volumetric targets have run up against major uncertainties about the demand trajectory as well as challenges associated with the low quality of large portions of domestic coal production.”