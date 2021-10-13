Amid Coal Crisis, Ministry of Power Says No Outage Due to Shortage in Delhi

Amid a coal crisis in India, the Ministry of Power on Wednesday, 13 October, said that there was no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied.

"As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a statement from the ministry said.

The ministry also said that maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October.

The fact sheet released by the ministry showed that there was no energy deficit in the national capital between 26 September and 11 October. According to the data, peak power demand had also been met over the same period.