Coal Power Generation Capacity Under Outage Reduces From 11 GW to 6 GW: Govt

The Ministry of Power, on Wednesday, 13 October, cited the Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) as reporting that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on 12 October to 6 GW on 13 October.

Further, as per PTI, the ministry said that coal-based electricity generation capacity under outage (not generating) due to shortage of the dry fuel came down to 6 GW on Wednesday from 11 GW on Tuesday



Amid growing concerns over the shortage of coal and subsequent power outages, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that there were no threats to power supply and urged people not to panic. He said that Coal India Ltd has “22 days' stock of coal” with it. Joshi’s remarks come amid an ongoing coal crisis in the country

(With inputs from PTI.)