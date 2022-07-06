Bakrid 2022: Special Trains From Howrah to Gorakhpur, Check Schedule

Indian Railways never leave a chance to surprise us, especially on the eve of festivals. This year also they have planned a special thing for us. The North Eastern Railways has planned to run special trains on the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) 2022 to make the journey easy and convenient for passengers. The trains will run from Howrah to Gorakhpur and Gorakhpur to Howrah.

Eid al-Adha is the biggest festival of the two main Eids celebrated among Muslims. The other one is Eid-al-Fitr, which is observed immediately after the Ramadhan. Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated to recognise the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim towards his God.