'Pause, Take a Critical Look': EGI to News Channels Covering Kanpur Clashes

Highlighting the "irresponsible" conduct of certain news channels while covering clashes in Kanpur, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday, 8 June, asked them to pause and take a critical look at their attempts to increase viewership and revenues amid the clashes.

"EGI demands that these channels pause and take a critical look at what they have done by giving legitimacy to divisive and toxic voices that has made the national discourse coarse and the gap between communities is unbridgeable," the guild said in a statement.