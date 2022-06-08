‘What Evidence Do the Police Have?’: Wife of Accused in Kanpur ‘Bandh’ Violence

Prime accused in Kanpur violence – Hayat Zafar Hashmi
(Photo: Samarth Grover/Altered by The Quint)
At least 50 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place in Kanpur on 3 June, during a bandh organised over the controversial remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.
Meanwhile, like before, the police have also placed hoardings of people allegedly involved in the violence throughout the city.
The prime accused in the violence – Hayat Zafar Hashmi – and some of his associates had gone beforehand to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Akmal Khan, Anwarganj, Kanpur, and said:
ACP Akmal Khan said, “When I got to know that these people have organised a bandh, I called them to our office and advised them against the shutdown. I told them they had to first get the administration’s permission.”
She added:
Hashmi, who has been portrayed as the mastermind of the violence, and four of his associates were arrested by the police from Lucknow. He was apparently absconding after the incident. Later, the crime branch team of Kanpur Commissionerate arrested him.
Hashmi was produced before the special remand magistrate court on Monday, 6 June, which sent him and other accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)