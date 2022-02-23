ED Questions NCP's Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case Linked to Underworld

Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik;
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 23 February, questioned Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case involving underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
On Wednesday morning, a team of ED officials reached the minister's Kurla residence and took him to the agency's office in Mumbai. Advocate Amir Malik, the minister's son, accompanied him to the agency's premises.
Earlier this month, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the D Company.
"But, it is their (of the BJP) illusion that we will get scared. No matter how much they try, the (state) government will complete five years. This government will run for 25 years. We will be in power in the state, and we will also attain power at the Centre," news agency PTI had quoted Malik as saying.
The statement came in the wake of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, indicating that central agencies were targeting leaders of the Shiv Sena.
