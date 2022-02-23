Nawab Malik Arrested by ED: Maha MVA Allies Allege 'Vendetta Politics'

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that Malik’s arrest was an act of revenge by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per reports by The Wire.

He also expressed solidarity with the NCP leader, saying that the Congress would stand by Malik through this phase.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier said that the 62-year-old Malik was being 'harassed' for 'speaking the truth.'

Those who express their views openly against the BJP government and the investigating agencies, those who speak the truth, are being harassed," The Indian Express quoted Pawar as saying.

The NCP's Supriya Sule also termed the action an "insult to Maharashtra."