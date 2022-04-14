ED Questions Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Sand Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 13 April, questioned former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi for several hours in a 2018 case related to illegal sand mining.

ED officials confirmed on Thursday morning, 14 April, that they had questioned Channi on Wednesday and may summon him again.

"Ex-Punjab CM Channi was questioned by ED for over 5 hours, yesterday in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. He was questioned in connection with his relationship with his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, who was arrested by the agency," ED officials said.

Meanwhile, Channi confirmed the same on his official Twitter account.