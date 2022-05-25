Visa Scam: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 25 May, filed a money laundering case against Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for his alleged involvement in a bribes-for-visa scam, news agencies reported officials as saying.

The case was registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and comes at the heels of the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI in the matter.

The CBI had registered a fresh case against Karti over alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014, when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Officials had indicate that the MP allegedly aided in granting visas to 250 Chinese nationals for a government project, after receiving illegal payments of Rs 50 lakh.