Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Extends CBI Custody of Karti's Close Aide by 3 Days

Karti Chidambaram
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Karti Chidambaram)
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday, 23 May, extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of S Bhaskararaman, a close aide of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, by three days, in an alleged visa scam case.
Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI for his involvement in an alleged bribery case of Rs 50 lakh for clearing the visas of more than 250 Chinese citizens working at the Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) in Punjab.
He was questioned by the agency on Tuesday, 17 May. The CBI also conducted raids at nine locations belonging to both Karti and P Chidambaram the same day.
The CBI said that Bhaskaraman was approached by the then vice president of TSPL, Vikas Makharia, for reissuing project visas of 263 Chinese workers to work at the power plant, which at the time was being set up.
Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram on Friday, 20 May, moved an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court, in the case.
P Chidambaram on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the "timing of the search is interesting" and that the CBI had "found nothing and seized nothing."
The First Information Report (FIR) stated that the investigating officer had alleged that Karti was approached by Makharia through the former's "front man" Bhaskararaman.
The CBI said,
Special project visas were introduced in 2010 for the power and steel sectors, for which guidelines were introduced during P Chidambaram's stint as home minister, but no provision regarding the reissuing of visas was mentioned, the FIR added.
"As per prevalent guidelines, deviation in rare and exceptional cases could be considered and granted only with the approval of the Home Secretary. However, in view of the above circumstances, the deviation in terms of reuse of project visas is likely to be approved by the then Home Minister," the CBI said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)