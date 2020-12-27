During PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Farmers Bang Utensils in Protest

Protesting farmers from Singhu border, Faridkot, Punjab and Rohtak, Haryana banged pots and thaalis (plates), and raised slogans during PM Modi’s monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, 27 December.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over a month against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

The idea to protest during Modi’s radio show is reportedly inspired by Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav last Sunday. “On 27 December, when the prime minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say ‘we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat? So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn’t reach us,’” said Yadav, reported Scroll.