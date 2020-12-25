Farm Laws Need Amendments, Must Resume Talks: Dushyant Chautala

Chautala further said that since the government is ready to hold talks, the farmers must also provide suggestions to them.

“When the Centre is ready for talks, the farmer unions that have held six rounds of talks earlier should come forward. No agitation has ever ended without talks being held," Chautala said.

"History teaches us that the agenda of the agitation never succeeds due to the deadlock over dialogue. This deadlock will not end until you (farm union) give suggestions and hold the talks,” he added.

He, however, ruled out withdrawing support from the present BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

“I will resign and sit at home the moment I am unable to protect the interests of farmers...We will take appropriate and immediate steps if there is any threat to the interests of Haryana...,” he said.

With the farmers' protests escalating and the pressure on the BJP-JJP government mounting, Chautala had earlier offered to mediate between the farmers and the Centre.

“Changes need to be made in the agriculture laws and in this regard written suggestions have been made to the Centre and the Centre also agreed to the same. The government is ready to include the guarantee of MSP in writing, to make amendments to Electricity Amendment Bill among other demands. If the Centre gives me responsibility to mediate on those changes that are not being included, I am ready to do the needful", Chautala had said.

(With inputs from The Hindustan Times)