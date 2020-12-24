‘PM Must Stop Baseless Accusations, Repeal Farm Laws’: Opposition

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations of Opposition parties politicising the farmers’ protest, eleven political parties put out a joint statement on Thursday, 24 December, condemning the PM’s claims as ‘baseless’, ‘travesty of truth’ and have asked the Centre to repeal the farm laws and hold ‘discussions on agrarian reforms.’

The joint statement has come from leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) CPI(ML), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).