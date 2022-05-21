‘Prof Ratan Lal Targeted for Voicing Issues of Marginalised’: Students, Profs

Ratan Lal, 50-year-old Delhi University (DU) professor, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday, 20 May, in connection with an 'objectionable' social media post related to the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, is well-known for addressing casteism in academia.

Soon after his arrest, several students of the university started protesting, saying that he was being targeted for being vocal on issues pertaining to the marginalised communities.

Professor Lal has been teaching History in the DU for over 20 years.

After a First Information Report (FIR) had been lodged against him regarding the objectionable post, Lal had told The Quint, “I am being attacked because of my role in the intellectual discourse,” adding that he runs a YouTube channel called AmbedkarNama.

"If everything hurts religious sentiments, then we should not say anything at all. People are trolling me online just for one statement. As historians, we are supposed to ask important questions," he had said.