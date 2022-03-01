'Don't Wait There,' 'Carry Flag': Kin's Last Words to Indian Who Died in Ukraine

"Do try. Don’t wait there thinking someone will come and help you escape," this is what Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's uncle told him during their last phone call on Tuesday, 1 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
"Do try. Don’t wait there thinking someone will come and help you escape," Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's uncle told Naveen during their last phone call on Tuesday, 1 March.
Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, lost his life during Russia's bombardments in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.
In a video accessed by The Quint, Naveen can be heard talking to his grandfather and his uncle for the last time.
"If you have a big flag, place it on the building... The minister said the same thing. He said that you people should show the flag as much as possible," Naveen's uncle stated earlier in the day, referring to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's assurance that both Russia and Ukraine were taking care of the safety of Indian students.
Further on in the clip, Naveen indicates that he has taken shelter with other Indian students in a bunker, from where "only 2 percent" of those sheltering have been able to leave.
Asked why he has not gone, Naveen tells his uncle, "There is a rush and the situation is critical."
The 21-year-old, hailing from Haveri district in Karnataka, was standing in a queue for groceries in Ukraine's second largest city on Tuesday morning, when explosions rattled the city.
His mortal remains have been secured in a morgue in Kharkiv.
A statement from the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had spoken with Shekharappa's father. As per the CM, Naveen spoke to his father, Shekar Gowda, not long before heading out.
"All efforts are on to bring the mortal remains of Naveen to India. Talks are on with officials of the External Affairs Ministry in this regard," Bommai informed Naveen's father.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine, meanwhile, on Tuesday advised Indian citizens to leave the embattled country's capital city Kyiv "urgently today" as the Russian onslaught on Ukraine continued for the sixth day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)