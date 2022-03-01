'90% Indians Studying Medicine Abroad Fail Exams Here': Minister Says, Gets Flak

Many Indian students pursue medicine in Ukraine because not only is the country's course well-recognised, but it is also relatively cheaper in comparison to private Indian colleges and similar courses in other countries. Many others choose to study in Ukraine for similar reasons.

When students have not qualified for Indian government colleges because of the limited number of seats, they consider either dropping a year, going to a private college, or studying abroad.

Rahul from Edu Pedia Overseas, an education consulting service, told The Quint in a conversation that the six-year course in Ukraine would cost anywhere between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 26 lakh. In an Indian private university, that would cost students around Rs 75 lakh.