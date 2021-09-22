'Don't Understand What the Issue Is': CoWIN Chief on UK Travel Advisory Row

The implication is that those Indians who have received Covishield will still be considered 'unvaccinated,' and will have to undertake a 10-day quarantine upon entry into the UK. They would also need to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test and another test upon arrival into the country.

"We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," a British High Commission spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI, in a statement that suggests that the obstruction relates to the vaccine certificate.