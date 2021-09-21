Amid Criticism for Travel Rules, UK Says Engaged With India on Jab Certification

Image used for representational purposes.
After criticism against the new UK travel rules, which considers vaccinated persons from India as 'unvaccinated', the UK on Monday, 20 September, said it is engaging with India to explore how it could expand the recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certification.
British High Commission spokesperson said, "The UK is committed to opening up international travel again as soon as is practicable and this announcement is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health”, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor withdrew from a book launch function after the UK government changed the rules, finding it offensive “to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine.”
Further, commenting on the UK travel policy, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had said in a tweet, "Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism."
Meanwhile, the "traffic light system" of red, amber, green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will now be replaced with by one red list of countries, PTI reported.
A person familiar with the development was quoted as saying, "The UK will continue to review the scientific evidence on other vaccines and keep the health measures under regular review", PTI reported.
Moreover, Indian travellers do not need to be vaccinated to travel to the UK, as visa applications from for all categories continue to be processed.
However, regardless of an Indian national's vaccination status, the person travelling from India to the UK must take a pre-departure test and a COVID-19 test on or before day two of the visit, and on or after day eight, and self-isolate for 10 days.
