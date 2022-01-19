Delhi Nursing Officer Died in April 2021: Kin Await Rs 1Cr COVID Compensation

Days after nursing officer Rajkumar Agrawal, 39, succumbed to COVID-19 in April 2021, his colleagues at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital raised around Rs 2 lakh for his wife and their two children.

Since his untimely death, Rajkumar’s wife Meenal has sought help from extended family members and friends in a bid to manage finances at home, including school tuition of her sons aged five and eight years.

Nine months after his death, Meenal has claimed that she is yet to receive the ex-gratia sum of Rs one crore that the Delhi government had promised to families of COVID warriors who succumb to the virus in the line of duty. This is as per an order dated 13 May 2020.

“The Delhi government had promised ex-gratia mount of Rs 1 crore to families of doctors, nurses, and others who die of COVID-19 in the line of duty. I am yet to receive a single rupee though. How am I expected to raise our children and run this home? My husband was the sole breadwinner,” said Meenal to The Quint, over a call.