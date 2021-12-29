'Unconditional Solidarity With Workers' Movements': Netizens on Doctors' Strike

Resident doctors from across the country are on strike because of delays in NEET-PG counselling.
(Photo Credit: The Quint)
Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) from several major central and state-run government hospitals in Delhi boycotted all healthcare services on Tuesday, 28 December – a day after the brutal police clampdown on the doctors' protest.
Members of the medical fraternity were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and Monday’s police crackdown on the agitation.
Moreover, others opined that all workers' movements, irrespective of the workers' personal politics, should be met with unconditional solidarity.
Sharing a news report of the strike, former Delhi MLA Alka Lamba urged people to support the doctors' agitation.
Others reminded people on the internet that doctors are the primary essential workers amid the pandemic. 'Spare a thought', journalist Aditya Raj Kaul wrote.
Twitterati also censured the apathy of the ruling government, calling out their hypocrisy in treating the medical fraternity during the course of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, some other netizens shed light on the doctors' silence on other social issues and the subsequent crackdown of those movements by the Indian government.
Twitter user Gautam Bhatia acknowledged the controversy surrounding the doctors strike and wrote:
Others too, echoed this by saying that police brutality should always be condemned.
