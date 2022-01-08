Health Workers, Doctors Test COVID Positive As Infections Surge in India

More than 1,700 doctors and other medical staff have been affected by Coronavirus across states.
India is witnessing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the new variant – Omicron.
As infections surge, scores of doctors and medical staff have also been infected by the contagious, virus putting the healthcare system under stress.
More than 400 doctors and medical staff from various medical colleges and hospitals in Kolkata and other areas in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
Some of the affected colleges include- Calcutta Medical College, Calcutta National Medical College and NRS Hospital.
More than 300 doctors and health workers have been affected by the virus in the state.
Nalanda Medical College in Patna and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya have reported the maximum infections.
More than 330 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 till now in the state. Sion Hospital, JJ Hospital, KEM Hospital have reported high number of cases.
More than 70 doctors and health workers are COVID-19 positive in the poll-bound state. Medanta, Lok Bandhu Hospital, KGMU Hospital have been severely affected.
More than 300 healthcare workers and doctors in the national capital's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS, Ganga Ram Hospital have tested COVID positive.
Over 140 doctors and staffers at PGI, Chandigarh have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently met COVID-infected health workers at AIIMS, Delhi and appealed to all citizens to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated in view of rising infections in the country.
"Our health army is playing an important role in keeping the country safe. The country is safe only when they are healthy. I pray for all HCW's speedy recovery," Mandaviya tweeted
Even though the rate of hospitalisation has been low as of now, increasing cases among health care workers have raised concerns as the third wave threatens to overwhelm the country's medical infrastructure.
Medical professionals have urged people to get jabbed and follow all COVID protocols to remain safe and curb the spread of the virus.
Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had urged the government to announce booster vaccine doses for all healthcare workers.
Three weeks later, healthcare workers are now eligible for their third “precautionary dose”. They can either book an online appointment or walk in to any vaccination centre, Union Health Ministry said.
(With inputs from NDTV)
