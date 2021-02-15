Now Charged With Sedition, Disha Fought for India at FFF Globally

Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old Bengaluru-based climate change activist whom the Delhi Police arrested and charged with sedition on Sunday, 14 February, was the voice of India at the Global Climate Week event organised by Fridays for Future (FFF) in September 2020.

FFF is a global climate strike movement started by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The movement encouraged students to strike demanding urgent action on the climate crisis.

The Quint gathered that Ravi, a vegan activist, was part of the FFF movement’s international MAPA wing. MAPA stands for Most Affected People and Areas – meaning, countries and peoples of the Global South (developing world), who bear the brunt of carbon emissions and climate change.