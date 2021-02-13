Nodeep Kaur’s ‘Illegal Confinement’: HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged illegal confinement of labour activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryana Police.
Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, in an order, stated that complaints dated 6 February and 8 February have been received through e-mails regarding the illegal confinement of Kaur, and under the orders of Justice Jaswant Singh, have been treated as criminal writ petition and ordered to be listed on judicial side.
A notice has been issued to the state of Haryana, with the next hearing to be held on 24 February.
The high court conducted a brief hearing on 12 February.
Earlier on 11 February, Nodeep Kaur's lawyer Jatinder Kala had told The Quint that she had been granted bail in one of the cases against her. However, she remains in custody in Karnal Jail in connection with the two cases filed against her for the incidents on 12 January in Haryana's Kundli.
There are three cases currently against Kaur, regarding protests for workers' rights she has been part of in the Kundli Industrial Area.
She has alleged physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the authorities since her arrest. The police have denied these accusations.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined