Nodeep Kaur’s ‘Illegal Confinement’: HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged illegal confinement of labour activist Nodeep Kaur by the Haryana Police.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, in an order, stated that complaints dated 6 February and 8 February have been received through e-mails regarding the illegal confinement of Kaur, and under the orders of Justice Jaswant Singh, have been treated as criminal writ petition and ordered to be listed on judicial side.

A notice has been issued to the state of Haryana, with the next hearing to be held on 24 February.

The high court conducted a brief hearing on 12 February.