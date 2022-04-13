90 SpiceJet Pilots Barred by DGCA From Operating Boeing 737 Max Planes

DGCA found that the crucial "manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) was not functioning properly when the 90 pilots were undergoing training," reported The Times of India, citing sources.

MCAS, a controversial flight stabilising programme was found to be responsible for the Lion Air and Ethoipian Airline crashes which took place in October 2018 and March 2019 respectively.

"A part of the system, the 'stick shaker' which vibrates the control column and makes a loud noise when jet risks losing life, was also not working properly when the pilots underwent the training," a source told the publication.