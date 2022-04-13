India Supplies 11,000 MT of Rice to Sri Lanka Ahead of National New Year

Awaiting to usher the National New Year, crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday, 12 April, welcomed a consignment of 11,000 MT of rice received under the concessional Indian Credit Facility of $1 billion.

Having delivered 5,000 MT over the last few days, Tuesday's consignment is a part of a total of 40,000 MT to be imported by the State Trading Corporation from India under the Credit Facility Agreement, which was signed between the Government of Sri Lanka and the State Bank of India on 17 March 2022.