DGCA Grants Jet Airways Air Operator Certificate, Allows Commercial Flight Ops

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, 20 May, said that Indian airline Jet Airways has been granted the air operator certificate (AOC), reported news agency PTI.

This allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

This comes after the civil aviation ministry on 6 May sent a letter to the airline informing them about the Union Home Ministry clearing the grant of the security clearance.

The letter said that it is "directed to refer to your application… to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs."

Prior to that, a Jet Airways aircraft took to the skies from Hyderabad airport on Thursday, 5 May, for a test flight.

The test flight was conducted to show the DGCA that the aircraft and components are operating as per requirements – and obtaining an Air Operator Permit.

