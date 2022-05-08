Home Ministry Grants Security Clearance to Jet Airways

Union Home Ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways, according to an official document, reported PTI. Multiple reports suggest that the airline hopes to resume operations by September 2022.

After Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the company was acquired by United Arab Emirates-based business person Murari Jalan and United Kingdom-headquartered Kalrocj Capital. Jet Airways had operated its last flight on 17 April 2019.

On 6 May, the civil aviation ministry sent a letter to the airline informing them about the Union Home Ministry clearing the grant of the security clearance.