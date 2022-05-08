Home Ministry Grants Security Clearance to Jet Airways

On 6 May, the civil aviation ministry sent a letter to the airline informing them about the Union Home Ministry clearing the grant of the security clearance.
Union Home Ministry has granted security clearance to Jet Airways, according to an official document, reported PTI. Multiple reports suggest that the airline hopes to resume operations by September 2022.
After Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the company was acquired by United Arab Emirates-based business person Murari Jalan and United Kingdom-headquartered Kalrocj Capital. Jet Airways had operated its last flight on 17 April 2019.
A Jet Airways aircraft took to the skies from Hyderabad airport on Thursday, 5 May, for a test flight.
Last Thursday's test flight was conducted to show to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the aircraft and components are operating as per requirements – and obtaining an Air Operator Permit (AOP).
The airline had also confirmed that a 'proving flight' was expected to be conducted in the next few days. Proving flights are the final stage of the process of obtaining an AOP. The DGCA reportedly requires five proving flights before the certificate is issued to certify that the airlines can resume operations.
Proving flights have the entire team of pilots, cabin crew, DGCA officials, and other personnel required, The Indian Express reported.
