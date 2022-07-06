China-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns to Kolkata as Weather Radar Stops Working

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A China-bound SpiceJet freighter plane returned to Kolkata on Tuesday, 5 July, after the pilots realised that the aircraft's weather radar was not functioning, a spokesperson of the airline said on Wednesday, 6 July.
This is at least the eighth incident of a technical malfunction affecting a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days, and the third one to have taken place on Tuesday itself.
On Tuesday, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, operating SG 3324, from Gujarat's Kandla, conducted a priority landing in Mumbai after a windshield cracked mid-air, the airline had said in a press statement. The plane was at an altitude 23,000 feet at the time of the malfunction.
In a statement, the air carrier said, "On 5 July, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked."
