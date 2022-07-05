SpiceJet Flight's Priority Landing in Mumbai After Windshield Cracks Mid-Air

The landing took place after windshield cracked mid-air, said the airlines in a press statement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@flyspicejet)
A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, operating SG 3324, from Gujarat's Kandla, conducted priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, 5 July, after windshield cracked mid-air, said the airline in a press statement.
"Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," SpiceJet spokesperson said.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
