SpiceJet Flight's Priority Landing in Mumbai After Windshield Cracks Mid-Air

The flight was operating from Gujarat's Kandla to Mumbai.
The landing took place after windshield cracked mid-air, said the airlines in a press statement.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@flyspicejet)

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, operating SG 3324, from Gujarat's Kandla, conducted priority landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, 5 July, after windshield cracked mid-air, said the airline in a press statement.

"Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

