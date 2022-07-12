SpiceJet Sees 9th Mishap in 24 Days as Aircraft's Nose Wheel Malfunctions

After a slew of mishaps involving SpiceJet flights over the past few weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, 11 July, found another aberration in one of its aircraft after it landed in Dubai.

A Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK, which operated from Mangalore-Dubai, was inspected post landing, as per a statement by the DGCA. The engineer observed that the nose wheel strut (the arm which holds the front wheel, which descends while landing) of the plane was more compressed than normal.

The aircraft was subsequently grounded, and a recovery flight was ferried from Bombay to Dubai. This is the ninth such incident of malfunction of flights operated by the airline in 24 days.