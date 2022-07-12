SpiceJet Sees 9th Mishap in 24 Days as Aircraft's Nose Wheel Malfunctions

After a slew of mishaps involving SpiceJet flights over the past few weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, 11 July, found another aberration in one of its aircraft after it landed in Dubai.
(Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)
A Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK, which operated from Mangalore-Dubai, was inspected post landing, as per a statement by the DGCA. The engineer observed that the nose wheel strut (the arm which holds the front wheel, which descends while landing) of the plane was more compressed than normal.
The aircraft was subsequently grounded, and a recovery flight was ferried from Bombay to Dubai. This is the ninth such incident of malfunction of flights operated by the airline in 24 days.
On 6 July, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of the safety margins of its aircraft.
SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services under Aircraft Rules,1937, the DGCA said after a spate of mishaps were reported on the airline's carriers. It further said that DGCA's audit of SpiceJet carried out in September 2021 found that component suppliers were not being paid on a regular basis, leading to a shortage of spare parts.
SpiceJet, in a statement, said it would respond to the notice within the specified time period and was committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew.
On 5 July, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft from Gujarat's Kandla conducted a priority landing in Mumbai after its windshield cracked mid-air, said the airline in a press statement.
