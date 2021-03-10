Fadnavis Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Maha Home Min

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, 10 March moved a breach of privilege notice against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accusing him of making a false allegation against him in the House with respect to the death case of architect Anvay Naik in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused.

Deshmukh on Tuesday had alleged that the Fadnavis government had tried to cover up the matter in 2018 despite an FIR being filed.