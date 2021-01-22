Why’s Govt Silent on Arnab’s Leaked Chats? Nation Wants to Know

Alleged WhatsApp chats between Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta are now out in the open and part of the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police that is investigating the matter.

The chats not only reveal conversations about manipulation of TRP ratings but also show leakage of prior information on the Balakot strikes, in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

These alleged WhatsApp chats have put the anchor who is known to shout in his TV studio, in a soup.