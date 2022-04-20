'Got DDA Approval in 1977': Jahangirpuri Man After Shop Was Demolished

Ganesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri, standing in front of his partially-demolished shop after the local authorities carried out a demolition drive in the area on Wednesday, 20 April.
(Photo: The Quint)
Several vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday, 20 April.
This comes days after communal clashes broke out in North West Delhi district during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April.
Ganesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Jahangirpuri and owner of the Gupta Juice Corner in the area, said that the administration demolished his shop despite him having official papers.
"No police officer was willing to see my papers. I even told them that if you think there are irregularities in the papers, then you have the freedom to demolish my shop, but at least take a look at them once," Gupta said.
He claimed that his shop got DDA approval in 1977, and that his father used to run it before him.
Gupta also said that all taxes regarding the property were paid by him, and that he had receipts for the expenditures incurred.
Gupta also said that while the authorities were demolishing his property, he even told them that the Supreme Court had issued a stay on the demolition one hour ago, but they were still not ready to listen to him.
"I told them that even if you don't want to see my papers, at least adhere to the court's order," Gupta said.
The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter and ordered the maintenance of "status quo" as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, effectively staying the drive.
The bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana also listed the matter to be heard before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.
