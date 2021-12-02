'Delighted': Gautam Adani Meets Mamata Banerjee, Tweets Photo

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee was quoted in media reports as having said that people wouldn't excuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he handled the whole farmers' protest issue.



Banerjee also compared PM Modi to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who had declared a state of emergency in the country in 1975.



On Wednesday, 1 December, Banerjee had said, "there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now", after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.

Later, she was quoted by PTI as saying: "We want to say BJP hatao, desh bachao."

She also said that the "cruel and undemocratic BJP" had victimised Shah Rukh Khan.