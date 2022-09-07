From Rights-Based to Duty-Based: NDMC Renames Rajpath to Kartavya Path

Last Friday, the government had announced that PM Modi will likely inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue, stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, on 8 September.

Along the Rajpath, red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square metres have been constructed, replacing the bajri sand that lined the ground earlier, according to an official document. As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed and a total of 1,490 manhole covers have been replaced.

On 15 August this year, Modi, during his address from the ramparts of Red Fort had expressed the government's desire to abolish symbols related to the colonial mind-set.