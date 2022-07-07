Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project to Be Completed by 18 July: Union Min

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be completed by 18 July, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, 7 July.

Puri said some minor works are currently being carried out at one or two underpasses, which are likely to be completed soon.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.