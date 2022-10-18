Delhi University’s First CSAS Allocation List to Be Out Tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) will declare the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Wednesday, 19 October, a press release from the registrar's office said. This CSAS is set to replace the cut-off system that previously determined admissions.

The round-1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of preferences of courses and colleges selected by the students during the DU undergraduate (UG) preference-filling phase.

Candidates who have applied can check the list by visiting the official admissions website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in.

The list was earlier slated to be declared on 18 October, and the corresponding dates for acceptance submission were between 19 October and 21 October.