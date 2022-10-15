FAQ | DU Admission 2022: What Is the Phase 3 UG Admission Process?

According to the admission schedule released by the University, the first allocation list will be declared on Tuesday, 18 October. The candidates who will be allocated a seat in the list will be given a chance to 'Accept' the same from 10 am on 19 October till 4.59 pm on 21 October.

The second allocation list will be declared on 30 October, and the third allocation list on 10 November.

Before the declaration of the second and third lists, the varsity will first display the vacancies left.