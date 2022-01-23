Clubhouse Case: Delhi Police Interrogates 6, Including Minor; No Arrest So Far

The DCP added that two women, Anchal Anand and Roma Makkar, also joined the investigation.

Anand, a resident of Kerala, admitted to having used her name Anchal on Clubhouse and participated in a conversation with Roma. She claimed that other members had passed derogatory and vulgar comments regarding women, but she only made general remarks, in the discussion.

The Delhi Police has seized her mobile phone and notepad as well.

Meanwhile, Roma who is a resident of Nizamuddin in New Delhi, also admitted that the voice overhead during the discussion was her own.

Another user identified as Naumaan Jabber, a resident of Jodhpur, took part in the investigation as well.