Clubhouse: Delhi Police Summons 18-Yr-Old Over Obscene Remarks on Muslim Women

The Delhi Police has summoned an 18-year-old, identified as Rahul Kapoor, from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow for questioning related to a video of a Clubhouse chat, in which misogynistic comments were made against Muslim women.

A senior police officer of the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell claimed that Kapoor had a user ID by the name of "Bismillah", and that he created the chat room on Clubhouse. His mobile phone has been seized.

The officer claimed that Kapoor admitted to creating the chat room after being told so by a particular Sallos and then handed over the moderator key to Sallos.

The police said that Kapoor's father is an accountant at a Lucknow school. Kapoor will join the investigation by Saturday evening, 22 January.

The development comes just days after the Delhi police took cognisance and filed an FIR under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings), and 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC in the matter.

The cyber cell of the Delhi police on Tuesday, 18 January, also sent a notice to Clubhouse to share the details of the chat room, and of members who were a part of it.