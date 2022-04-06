Delhi Jal Board Cancels 2 Hrs Ramzan Leave for Employees After BJP Protest

During Ramzan amid Covid, Chennai mosque came to their rescue
The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday, 5 April, withdrew a circular that granted permission to Muslim employees to take a leave of around two hours every day during the month of Ramzan, or till the date of Eid-ul-Fitr is declared in May.
The permission was subject to the condition that the employees should complete their office work on time. However, on Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board said that the circular has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
The authority revoked the permission after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Delhi spokesperson Vinit Goenka asked whether the circular amounted to “appeasement politics”.
Having a problem with the same, the chief of the BJP’s Delhi unit, Adesh Gupta, said that the decision showed the true face of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Gupta claimed, “On one hand, he is giving a 25 percent discount on liquor and has opened thousands of liquor shops during the period of Navratri…On the other hand, he is giving two hours’ leave to Delhi Jal Board employees for namaz during Ramzan. What is this, if not appeasement?”
Meanwhile, a similar volte-face is expected in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as well, Hindustan Times reported.
The NDMC, which comes under the central government, had also issued a circular on Tuesday, permitting all Muslim NDMC employees who observe fast to leave their offices at 4:30 pm during the month of Ramzan till 2 May.
