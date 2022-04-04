Unpacking the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' Event and Attacks on Journalists

Less than three months after getting arrested for making Islamophobic remarks and instigating violence at the Haridwar 'Dharma Sansad' in December 2021, controversial Hindu leader Yati Narsinghanand is at it again.

On 3 April, an event called the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' was organised at North Delhi's Burari Grounds. Here, Narsinghanand, who was released on bail on 15 February, delivered a speech to Hindus, asking them to pick up arms and claiming that the Hindu community faced a threat of conversion and violence if a "Muslim is made Prime Minister."

The organisers of the event, Preet Singh and Pinky Chaudhary, were previously arrested for giving hate speeches at a similar event at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in August 2021. They too, like Narsinghanand, are out on bail.