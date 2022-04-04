Unpacking the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' Event and Attacks on Journalists

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Less than three months after getting arrested for making Islamophobic remarks and instigating violence at the Haridwar 'Dharma Sansad' in December 2021, controversial Hindu leader Yati Narsinghanand is at it again.
On 3 April, an event called the 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' was organised at North Delhi's Burari Grounds. Here, Narsinghanand, who was released on bail on 15 February, delivered a speech to Hindus, asking them to pick up arms and claiming that the Hindu community faced a threat of conversion and violence if a "Muslim is made Prime Minister."
The organisers of the event, Preet Singh and Pinky Chaudhary, were previously arrested for giving hate speeches at a similar event at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in August 2021. They too, like Narsinghanand, are out on bail.
It is important to note that the organisers were denied permission to hold the event by the Delhi Police. Speaking to The Quint, the organisers had said, "Even if the police deny permission for the event, the event will take place."
In two separate incidents, five journalists were assaulted by right-wing mobs at the event. Meghnad Bose, The Quint's Principal Correspondent, was one of the reporters who was manhandled. We will be speaking to him in this episode.
We will also be speaking to Meer Faisal, who works at The Hindustan Gazette, and Arbab Ali, a freelance journalist. Both of them were assaulted and manhandled by the mob for their reportage.
In today's episode, we bring you the ground reality of the Hindu Mahapanchayat through the journalists who encountered it first-hand.