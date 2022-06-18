Delhi Court Denies Bail to Satyender Jain in Money Laundering Case

File image of Satyender Jain.
(Source: DD news)
A Delhi court on Saturday, 18 June, denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in the alleged money laundering case, LiveLaw reported.
Jain's bail plea was dismissed by special judge Geetanjali Goel.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 30 May in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
On 13 June, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.
The ED, in April this year, had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and others were attached in the case.
The ED said that its probe had revealed that during the period from 2015-16, the companies owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries of nearly Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the "hawala route."
"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.
